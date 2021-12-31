Gerald Phiri Jnr dropped as Marinica names final 23-man Afcon squad

Flames Coach Marian Mario Marinica has named a final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals slated for Cameroun next month.

Marinica has included three new players who were not part of the qualifiers namely Zebron Kalima, Lawrence Chaziya and Charles Thom but he has also dropped midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior who played in almost the entire qualification campaign.

He has also dropped goalkeeper Brighton Munthali who has been replaced by his Silver Strikers teammate Charles Thom.

Afcon is set to run from ninth of January to sixth of February 2022 in Cameroun. The Flames are in Group B alongside favorites Senegal, Guinea and Zimbabwe.

The team is currently in Saudi Arabia for preparations before proceeding to Bafoussam City where they will be based.

The Flames will open their campaign on tenth January 2022 against Guinea at Kouekong Stadium before returning to the same venue days later to play Zimbabwe.

Marinica’s men will conclude Group B matches with a crucial fixture against Senegal on eighteenth January, 2022.

Malawi will be making their third Afcon finals since 2010.

Below is the full squad list

Goalkeepers

Enerst Kankhobwe

William Thole

Charles Thom

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi

Gomezgani Chirwa

Mark Fodya

Limbikani Mzava

Dennis Chembezi

Lawrence Chaziya

Peter Cholopi

Midfielders

Robin Ngalande

Peter Banda

Francisco Madinga

Zebron Kalima

John Banda

Charles Petro

Chimwemwe Idana

Chikoti Chirwa

Micium Mhone

Yamikani Chester

Strikers

Richard Mbulu

Khuda Muyaba

Gabadinho Mhango

Reserve List

Brighton Munthali

Paul Ndlovu

Stain Davie

Norchard Chimbalanga

Gerald Phiri Junior.