Speeding vehicle kills child

Four-year-old Thando Lungu died in Nkhata Bay District yesterday after being hit by a cruising pick-up at Mpamba Trading Centre.

The motor vehicle registration number NB6456 Isuzu which was being driven by Lawrence Mwale, was descending a slope from Mzuzu heading Nkhata Bay direction carrying three passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Mpamba trading centre the female pedestrian, Thando Lungu, dashed into the road as she was trying to cross from right to left side.

She was unfortunately hit by the vehicle and she died on the spot.

Medical personnel at Mpamba Health Centre certified the child’s death as due to head injuries.

The driver who is currently in police custody and the three passengers escaped unwounded.

Thando Lungu hailed from Timbiri Village in T/A Timbiri in Nkhata Bay District.

Meanwhile police in the district are urging all road users to take extra care and observe traffic rules and regulations to avoid such deaths.