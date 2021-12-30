Chakwera promises to give K10 million to Malawi University students

President Lazarus Chakwera has promised to give K10 million to students at University of Malawi (UNIMA).

Chakwera has told the students that the money will be given to them by January 2.

Chakwera met the UNIMA student association council on Tuesday this week at Chikoko bay state residence in Mangochi.

In a video posted on State House Malawi Facebook Page, one of the student leaders said the students requested K5 million from the president but Chakwera promised to provide K10 million for needy students by 2 January.

“We are overwhelmed by the response from the president. He has shown commitment to ensuring that the plight of students is addressed,” the student leader said.

President of the association Charles Dokera said they told the president that they want upkeep allowance to be increased from K98,000 per semester to K240,000 per semester and to be disbursed as K80,000 per month.

“The reaction which we got was very impressive. He is really interested to see students not suffering, not withdrawing on financial grounds,” said Dokera.

In an interview with the local media, Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda said the Malawi leader is committed to promoting education for the national development.

The meeting comes amid concerns that there are many students in public universities who are on the verge of withdrawing due to financial challenges.