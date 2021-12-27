To hell with Covid-19 restrictions: Hundreds attend Tay Grin’s show

A mammoth crowd thronged Lilongwe Golf Club to patronise Black Rhyno Entertainment’s show dubbed Christmas with the stars despite Covid-19 restrictions.

On Monday last week, restrictions on public gatherings came into effect. According to the reintroduced Covid-19 restrictions, public gatherings should accommodate not more than 200 people.

However, that was not the case at the event as multitudes of people failed to resist the mouthwatering list of stars who hit the stage.

Some of the crowd pullers who performed at the event are Tay Grin who is Black Rhyno’s boss, Zambia based Patience Namadingo, Hyphen, Piksy, and Phyzix.

The event has been rated as one of the well organised happenings in the year 2021. It follows in the footsteps of Onesimus’ homecoming show, and Gwamba’s Mzuzu concert.

“This was probably one of the best events organised by locals this year, the numbers can testify. It’s Christmas and people are in the mood for fun, what did you expect,” said one of the patrons.

The Ministry of Health predicted a rise in the cases of Covid-19 during the festive season since more people gather in the name of fun.