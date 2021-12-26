Kenyan national convicted in Malawi over illegal stay

A Kenyan national, who was arrested by Immigration authorities in Blantyre last week, has been convicted of contravening immigration permit conditions.

The Kenyan, identified as Abdi Rahman Dubat, was arrested last week after failing to produce documents legalizing his stay in Malawi.

According to Immigration Department spokesperson in Blantyre, Sgt Kelvin Mathiya, the travel documents the Kenyan national managed to produced made officers to establish that he was using someone else’s travel document

“His own passport showed that he overstayed in the country, contravening Section 21(1) of the Immigration Act of the Laws of Malawi,” said Mathiya.

Upon being taken to Blantyre Magistrate Court on Tuesday 21st December, 2021, Mr Dubat was convicted and ordered to pay a fine of MK100,000 or in default serve 9 months imprisonment for illegal stay and to pay another MK100 000 or in default serve a 6 months jail term, for misuse of document, contrary to Section 34(a) of the Immigration Act.

Mr Abdi Rahman Dubat paid the fine and is now making arrangements for an air ticket to leave the country before the expiry of 14 days, as per the Court order.