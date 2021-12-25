Moyale Barracks awards best athletes

Moyale Barracks Commanding Officer Lt Col Thokozani Chazema on Thursday presented awards to best athletes from military teams for the year 2021.

The event took place at Moyale Barracks Officers Mess and was witnessed by Senior Officers.

In his remarks, Commanding Officer Lt Col Thokozani Chazema thanked the awardees for working hard.

“As Moyale Barracks we will support them and encourage them to work very hard in the next sporting calendar. I believe that when you award a person it is like giving him or her potential to reach their maximum productivity, the award is to encourage them so that they can do better than they did,” he said.

He then promised that the athletes who are also military officers will be given more time to practise for the sporting activities.

“For them to improve in the sporting activities they need to be given opportunity to practice whatever they like in the sporting domain,” said Chazema.

Representing all awardees, Private Bentry Sulumbu thanked the Moyale Barracks Commanding Officer for honoring them.

“We don’t take it for granted but on behalf of my fellow members we thank the CO for organizing this such amazing event, this give us power to do extra better in the coming season and we promise to work harder than before,” said Sulumbu.

Those recognized included netballer Private Loveness Banda, Volleyball players Moses Mzumara and Annie Lengani, Basketball player Private Bentry Sulumbu and Footballer Lloyd Njaliwa.

In Hockey, Civilian Kennedy Bwanausi was awarded, Sgt Aubrey Mpeyama got Best coach award, Private Jenifer Ngwenya got the award for best player in women’s football while Private Aaron Nyasulu got an award in Taekondo.

In media, Clp Zondani Sakala, Private Tracy Banda and civilian Mike Lyson Zgambo were awarded.

Best Aerobics instructor of the year went to Cpl Jonathan Nasapi and Private Charles Chiwaya while Best innovator is LCpl Ephraim Ndovi.