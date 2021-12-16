Thodi, Chawinga arrested over Immigration’s contract with Batatawala

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Chief Immigration Officer at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Elvis Thodi and the department’s deputy director Limbani Chawinga for their role in the awarding of contract to businessperson Abdul Karim Batatawala.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala has said in a statement that Chawinga was arrested yesterday while Thodi has been arrested today.

“The investigations conducted by the Bureau established that the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services awarded the contract to Abdul Karim Batatawala without following procurement procedures which led to Malawi Government losing MK4.7 billion,” she said.

She added that Chawinga is likely to be charged with one count of abuse of office contrary to Section 25 B (1) as read with Section 35 of the Corrupt Practices Act and conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Thodi is likely to be charged with one count of abuse of office contrary to Section 25 B (1) as read with Section 35 of the Corrupt Practices Act, conspiracy to defraud, neglect of official duty and giving false information to a person employed in the public service contrary to Sections 323, 121 and 122 (a) of the Penal Code respectively.

Batatawala whose companies were awarded Immigration contracts between 2009 and 2012 was also arrested yesterday.