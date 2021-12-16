Malawi Health Minister announces new Covid-19 measures

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has announced new covid-19 prevention measures effective from Monday, 20 December, 2021.

The Minister has disclosed this at a press briefing in Lilongwe.

The measures include a restriction of 100 and 250 people for indoors and outdoors public gatherings respectively wile Minibus capacity has been revised to 60 percent.

Chiponda said from now onwards, bars will be allowed to operate until 10pm and all political rallies are allowed to have a maximum number of 250 people.

“Now we have to be careful as a country because the spread of the latest covid-19 variant (Omicron) is quite alarming and so far, 16 people have been diagnosed with the Variant. Therefore, we have to follow all prevention measures for us to be safe. We are calling on police to assist in ensuring that people are following the new measures.

“On international travels, we are not closing borders but everyone coming into Malawi should have negative vaccination certificate,” said Chiponda.

During the presser, the Minister also hinted that starting from next month Government intends to make it mandatory for civil servants to receive Covid-19 vaccine. The scheme will also be extended to all social workers who include journalists and drivers.

She has also called upon all Malawians to celebrate Christmas and new year in their homes to avoid spreading the covid-19 virus.