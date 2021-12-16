Kabaza operators block M1 road

Angry Kabaza operators blocked M1-road at Nsipe Trading Centre this morning after Ntcheu District Council officials confiscated unregistered motorbikes.

The motorcycle operators blocked the road with burning tyres and tree logs.

Central West Region Police Headquarters Inspector Alfred Chimthere Public Relations Officer said tension arose after Ntcheu District Council officials allegedly confiscated unregistered motorbikes from some Kabaza motorcycle operators in the area.

The operators decided to block the M1-road in retaliation.

However, Police in Ntcheu promptly quelled the volatile situation by engaging the protesters to clear the road for smooth passage of motorists and all road users.

Chimthere said the situation has returned to normal after both the Kabaza operators and District Council officials reached a consensus.