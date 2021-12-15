Nyika Media Club elects new executive

The northern region based Nyika Media Club held its long awaited Annual General Meeting on Saturday and elected a new executive committee to lead the club for the next two years.

Joseph Mwale was maintained as it’s chairperson, going unopposed after his challenger Jonathon Jere pulled out last minute.

In his acceptance speech, Joseph Mwale who is also Nation Publications Limited Bureau Chief for the North said he was thankful for being entrusted with another mandate to lead Nyika Media Club.

Mwale went on to say the new executive committee had critical work ahead of them and called on them to work together for the club to progress.

Said Mwale: “The beauty this time around is that we didn’t have camps for different positions and this makes the team uniquely placed to work together.

“I would like to also thank the outgoing team on the cordial working relationship we had and I ask them to continue giving support and constructive advice to the new executive committee.”

In other positions, Feston Malekezo was elected Vice Chairperson, Blair Mhone as General Secretary, Richard Kanyenda is the club’s new Treasurer while Crosbel Chilongo is Project Officer.

Mike Zgambo, Lusekero Mhango and Fransisco Mwanza complete the list as Executive Committee Members.

Meanwhile the position of Vice General Secretary will be filled on a later date after Elton Mhango the only contender pulled out just minutes before the election.