Malawi Energy Director arrested over corruption

Director of Energy in the Malawi Ministry of Energy Cassius Chiwambo has been arrested over corruption in the procurement of materials for electrification programme.

Chiwambo has been arrested today by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala said the Anti-Corruption Bureau received an allegation which among other things alleged that the Ministry of Energy deliberately sidelined the Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee (IPDC) in procuring powerline construction materials for the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) Phase 9, referenced as MAREP-PH9-G-NCB-2020/2021FY-08.

Investigations conducted by the bureaus show that Chiwambo abused his office by influencing the evaluation team to favour DECO, Ackon, KK Hardware, Gabs, Two Trees, Business Machines and West One who were bidders for procuring powerline construction materials by the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme 9.

“He is likely to be charged with two counts of abuse of office contrary to Section 25 B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act” said Ndala in a statement

Chiwambo also used to be Chief Mining Director in the Department of Mining.

Last year, leaked recording indicated that Chiwambo solicited bribes from a Chinese businessperson who had bought shares in a Illomba Granite Mine and wanted the licence for the mine to be renewed

ACB director Martha Chizuma has said that Chiwambo is also being investigated over Illomba Granite Mine in Chitipa.