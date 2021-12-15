Jaco Viljoen appointed FMBcapital Holdings managing director

The Board of Directors at FMBcapital Holdings (FMBCH) has announced the appointment of Mr. Jaco Viljoen as Group Managing Director for FMBcapital Holdings (FMBCH).

According to a statement dated 15 December and signed by Group Board Chairman Terence Davidson, the appointment is effective 1 January, 2022.

Jaco Viljoen takes over from Mr. Mahendra Gursahani, the current Interim Group Managing Director, who led the Group after the departure of the former Group Managing Director in October 2020.

“The Board greatly appreciates Mahendra and thanks him for his decisive leadership and contributions over the past year. He has committed to continue in this role until the end of the year, to ensure a smooth transition of leadership, and from 2022 he will remain a non-executive board member on the FMBCH Group board and on some of our subsidiary boards,” reads part of the statement on the FMB Capital Group website.

Viljoen was recently Chief Executive Officer of First Capital Bank Malawi and was previously CEO of First Capital Bank, Botswana,

He is an accomplished banker with more than 27 years of senior management experience working in various African countries for Standard Bank and Barclays. He holds an MBA from Oxford Brookes University in the UK, as well as degrees from the Universities of Stellenbosch and the Orange Free State.