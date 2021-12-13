Onesimus, Lisa break up

Malawian award-winning singer Onesimus has parted ways with his South African wife Lisa Mlanduli.

In her Instagram post, Lisa has confirmed the news. According to Mlanduli the separation is in the best interest of both parties.

“It is with good heart that Onesimus and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have come to realise that we function better as individuals and as friends,” said Lisa

She has added that their separation does not mark the genesis of bad blood between them. She said, “We will continue to care for one another and grow our friendship.”

The African Butter as Onesimus is fondly known, wedded the South African designer in 2016 at a colourful wedding ceremony in the rainbow nation.

Their separation means, they have been in marriage for roughly five years.