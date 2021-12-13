Kalindo appears before court

Leader of anti-government protests Bon Kalindo has appeared before Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate’s court today following his arrest on Friday.

Kalindo, who is accused of making false statements in public, made an application for bail through his lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa.

The lawyer asked the court to grant Kalindo bail saying he is a businessman who trades in vehicles and also works in the entertainment industry. He added that Kalindo, who is also a comedian, is a family man with a wife and three children.

The state which is being represented by Levison Mangani noted that Kalindo committed the alleged offences during demonstrations and there is a possibility he may do it again hence should not be granted bail.

Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda is expected to make a ruling in the case today.

Kalindo who used to be a senior member of UTM which is part of the Tonse Alliance administration, recently led demonstrations in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Mangochi. The protests aimed at demanding the Lazarus Chakwera administration to implement solutions to the rise in cost of living.

According to Police, during the demonstrations in Mangochi, Kalindo told a crowd gathered for demonstrations at Mangochi boma that late Clement Chiwaya, said former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, was murdered at Parliament Building.

Malawi Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said Kalindo published the false statement deliberately since official findings by the police show that Chiwaya committed suicide.

“A false statement alleging murder of a prominent member of society is likely to cause fear and alarm to members of the public especially the community to which the deceased belonged and is as such an offence under section 60(1) of the penal code,” said Kadadzera.

Kalindo is also accused of telling the demonstrators in Mzuzu that the Malawi government is aware of those killing persons with albinism.