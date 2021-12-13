Fire hits Leopard Match factory

Several people have been rushed to hospital following a blaze at Leopard Match 2018 Limited factory in Blantyre.

The blaze is believed to have erupted due to electrical fault in a warehouse.

At the time of writing this report, the factory had been on fire for about an hour and firefighters were on the scene battling the inferno.

The fire had also spread to Ishan Products Limited which is next to Leopard Match.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that four people have been taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after sustaining injuries. One employee from the neighboring Industrial Steel Engineering is also reportedly in critical condition.

In 2019, there was also a fire incident at the factory.