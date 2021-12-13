Bon Kalindo re-arrested

Malawi Police have re-arrested anti-government protests leader Bon Kalindo. The activist has been re-arrested minutes after a court in Zomba granted him bail.

According to the police, the reasons for the fresh arrest include malicious damage to property committed during demonstrations in Lilongwe.

Police have since indicated that they will transfer Kalindo to Lilongwe where the alleged offences were committed.

Kalindo was first arrested on Friday on accusations of spreading false information.

He appeared in court today where he was granted bail Kalindo’s bail on conditions that he produce a cash bond of K200 000, surrender passports to police, report to Lilongwe police every fortnight and produce one sorority with non-cash bond of K500 000.