Wildlife Detection Dog Unit receives stamp of approval from LSPCA

Malawi Wildlife Detection Dog Unit has received an official stamp of approval for welfare from the Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA).

The award was presented by Dr. Julius Chulu, Deputy Director in the Department of Animal Health and Livestock Development Department.

In his remarks, Chulu said that the program started this year in order to recognize organizations that adhere to the Animal Welfare guidelines which were launched by the Malawi Government in 2019.

He added that everyone has a responsibility to make the world a better place and to stand up for those who do not have a voice.

“We strongly encourage all organisations and individuals that hire the services of working dogs to exclusively hire organizations that have received the stamp of approval,” he explained

The LSPCA started an endorsement programme to promote animal welfare in general and the welfare of working dogs specifically.

This award was presented to the Unit, alongside five other organisations, to certify that their care of the dogs is exceptional and exemplary.

wilThe other organisations that received the award include Malawi Police Service, Guardaworld, G4S, Protelligent and Quick Reaction Services.