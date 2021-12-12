Govt asks Malawians to be patient: ‘We are looking for solutions’

Minister of Civic Education Timothy Mtambo has asked people in the country to be patient with the Tonse Alliance Government because it is looking for solutions to the high cost of living.

Mtambo made the statement at a rally which was conducted at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe on Saturday.

The minister said the Malawi Congress Party believes that opinions of all people should always considered at any cost because they are the same people who put party in power.

He, however, encouraged the general public at large to join hands with government in addressing the problems instead of pointing fingers at one another.

“We are here at Masintha to meet the citizens. We are a good listening and honest government. It is time for all of us here to unite and come up with solutions to the current problems. We want to come up with strategies that will assist our country,” he said.

On his part, MCP Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda said that the administration of Chakwera has started a project of providing loans to the youths in the country.

Commenting on the arrest of former UTM Director for Youth Bon Kalindo, Chimwendo said the arrest is not politically motivated as Kalindo was picked up for making false statements.

He added that Kalindo, who has been organising anti-government demonstrations over the past weeks, will be released if he manages to provide evidence in court.

Banda then declared that despite demonstrations, President Lazarus Chakwera should know that youths of the country are behind him to build future together.

Sosten Gwengwe who is the Minister of Trade and Tourism, Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe, and Minister of Natural Resources Nancy Tembo also attended the rally.