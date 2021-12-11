Malawi urged to enhance protection of vulnerable people

United Kingdom has encouraged Malawi to enhance protection of vulnerable people, including people with albinism, from violence and murder.

The UK embassy in Malawi released a statement yesterday, as the world celebrated Human Rights Day in recognition of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. This year’s theme is ‘Equality: Reducing Inequalities and Advancing Human Rights’.

Apart from the issues of attacks against persons with albinism, the UK also expressed concern over the death penalty law in Malawi.

“We encourage Malawi to enhance protection of vulnerable people, including people living with albinism, from violence and murder. We continue to encourage Malawi to find alternative ways of removing the death penalty from the statute books in line with the UN General Assembly Resolution for the moratorium on the use of the death penalty,” the embassy said.

However, the UK commended Malawi for accepting all six Universal Periodic Review recommendations on Sexual and Reproductive Rights in the Human Rights Council earlier this year.

It further commended the Government of Malawi and the Malawi Police Service through the Independent Police Complaints commission for instituting a third criminal investigation into allegations of rape and sexual abuse in the Msundwe case.

The UK has since pledged to continue to support programmes that reduce inequalities in Malawi in partnership with the Government of Malawi and Civil Society, we.

“For example, providing bursaries and school materials to help 35,000 of the most marginalised girls succeed in school, and supporting two million people living in hard-to-reach areas to access free healthcare.

“We reiterate our commitment to support Malawi in the advancement of human rights and look forward to our continued partnership with the Government of Malawi in achieving these objectives,” reads part of the statement.