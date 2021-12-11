Chief asks government to provide durable infrastructure

Group Village Headman Senti in Lilongwe has asked government to ensure that it constructs infrastructure that can be used for a long time so that people should benefit a lot.

The Group village Headman made the statement on Friday during a media tour to Senti new bridge which is in City Centre Constituency.

Speaking with reporters, the chief complained that most of the development projects that have been done in the area do not last long and as a result the area continues to face a lot of challenges.

He, however, welcomed the construction of the new Senti bridge saying it is reliable and people in the area can now travel safely without facing challenges.

“This bridge will be very helpful. We were reporting cases of accidents, some of them involving children. As l am taking to you now, some children cannot walk properly because of the accidents,” he explained.

On his part, MP for the Constituency, Alfred Jiya, commended people in the area for welcoming the development and said that his aim is to transform the constituency.

Jiya said people in the area should expect more projects from him and he asked the beneficiaries who are the community members to make good use of the bridge by refraining from any behaviour that can destroy the bridge.

Construction of the K300 million Senti Bridge started in August this year and the bridge was expected to become usable this month of December.