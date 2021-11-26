President Chakwera given 14 days to respond to Malawians’ grievances

Protesters have given President Lazarus Chakwera 14 days to answer grievances presented in a petition today following demonstrations led by politician Bon Kalindo.

The petition was presented at the Lilongwe District Council offices and received by the District Commissioner Lawford Palani.

Speaking with Journalists, Kalindo said that they want government to respond to their concerns within the said days failure of which they will go to the streets again.

He added that people are suffering because of the high cost of living as such the administration of Chakwera has to come out and provide solutions to the problems at hand.

“We really want government to address the issues that have been presented in the petition. Some of the concerns are short and some are long term. We believe that government will work on the short-term issues like water tariffs, toll gate fees and prices of basic commodities,” he said.

He also condemned Malawi Police for firing teargas at protesters.

He said that Inspector General of Police Joseph Kainja should come clear on why teargas was fired at protesters both during Blantyre demonstrations last week and today’s protests in Lilongwe.

Kalindo emphasised that he will write a letter to international bodies so that they can be assisted on the issues.