Biden invites Malawi President Chakwera to democracy summit

President of the Unites States of America, Joe Biden, has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to attend the Democracy Summit next month.

The online democracy summit is set to take place from December 9 to 10 this year and an in-person summit is expected to take place next year.

US charge de affairs to Malawi, Jeremey Neitzke, extended Biden’s invitation to Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace today.

Only 16 of Africa’s 54 countries have been invited for the summit which is expected to be attended by 110 countries.

The summit will bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action.

“It will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad,” reads part of a statement on the United States Government website.