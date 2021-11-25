Malawi and Mozambique sign MOU on mining

Malawi and Mozambique have signed a memorandum of understanding on mining to deepen the two countries’ cooperation in the sector.

This was disclosed during a joint press briefing which President of Malawi Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his counterpart President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi held yesterday.

The main objective of the MoU is to cooperate in the fields of mineral and upstream petroleum (oil and gas) resource development.

In his remarks, said the two leaders have made progress in their bilateral talks and expressed hope that agreements made will produce developments for people of the two countries.

“With the developmental foundation we have laid, your Excellency, there are opportunities for working closely together on various projects along the Sena Railway Corridor and other infrastructural projects along the Nacala and Beira Corridors. I also have in mind the opportunity to work closely together on the resumption of services of Mozambican vessels between the Nyasa Province, Likoma Island, and Nkhatabay. These are the sort of projects we need to champion in order for Mozambique and Malawi to lead by example in creating integrated SADC infrastructure for sustainable economic development,” said Chakwera.

He also thanked President Nyusi for the friendship and solidarity he has shown to him and the people of Malawi by accepting the invitation to come to Malawi.

“As I have heard your Excellency say on several occasions, this is your second home now and we count ourselves blessed to have had you visit us in furtherance of our two nation’s bilateral ties. Your Excellency’s visit has been more than memorable, though the memories you will leave in us are doubtless significant,” said Chakwera.

Among other things, during the visit, the two leaders agreed to continue working together to maintain and strengthen bilateral ties in various areas of mutual interest and basis of mutual benefit, maintain political and diplomatic consultations for the joint search for solutions to issues of mutual interest such as armed conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism, peace, security, development, climate change , COVID-19, among others.