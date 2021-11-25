Ex-convict arrested for raping 2 sisters

Police in Mangochi District have arrested an ex-convict, Eric Abasi aged 25, for raping two sisters aged 9 and 10.

The incident happened on the evening of Saturday at M’balula Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said that on the said date the victims were sent to a nearby shop to buy washing soap by their mother where they met the suspect.

The shopkeeper sent them back after discovering that they brought insufficient cash to buy the soap.

The suspect took advantage of the situation and pretended to be a good samaritan, he told the victims to follow him to his house for the balance

He took the children into an uncompleted building where he produced a panga knife and raped them in turns before he fled from the scene.

The victims’ mother decided to follow them after noticing that they had taken longer than expected and she met them on the way while crying.

After being quizzed, the victims narrated the ordeal to their mother who reported the matter to Mangochi Police Station where both victims were given referral letters to Mangochi District Hospital where it was confirmed that they were raped.

The suspect who once served a jail term for committing a similar offence was arrested yesterday by Mangochi Police detectives after being on the run for some days. He will appear before court soon.

Eric Abasi hails from M’balula Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.