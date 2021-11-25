Dev Mak to release tune with South African Amapiano duo Mapara A Jazz

Malawian artist Dev Mak has collaborated with South African Amapiano duo Mappara A Jazz on a new amapiano tune titled Pics.

Dev Mak recorded the song with Mapara A Jazz after Hangout Music festival where Mapara A Jazz were one of the international artists performed.

Mapara A Jazz is a music group of two people namely Malaya wa Tshwenya and Leonard Malatsi. The duo became a reckon with their banging single John Vuli Gate which gained ground locally and internationally. The other songs which they released are Corona, Right here, Mapipitlane and recently they have also been featured on a hit song called Iyo by Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking to Malawi24, Dev Mak said he has recorded the song with Mapara A Jazz because they are good artists and he hope the song they have recorded will be a hit, because he has featured one of the best and biggest Amapiano groups in South Africa music industry.

“We have also featured our very own Malawian star Janta the hitmaker. It is a good song and I am hoping that it will be a hit not only in Malawi but in Africa as well. At first we wanted to do a remix of my song Maburundi because Mapara A Jazz liked the song very much, so we wanted to do a remix of that song but we thought it could be good if we just go in studio and record a new song and it indeed happened,” said Dev Mak.

He added that he is planning to release the song end December or early January because he already recently released Maburundi and Ma Biggy which are making a lot of noise in most places.

“My fans should enjoy the two songs and then after some time we gonna release the song with Mapara A Jazz and also we have to shoot the video as well because our plan is to release both audio and video at the same time so I will have to fly to South Africa to shoot the video,” said Dev Mak.

After releasing Maburundi which is making some noise in radio airwaves and in other places, Dev Mak last week released a new amapiano song titled Ma Biggy which he featured VJ Ice and Provoice Lameck.

Dev Mak, real name Dev Makupa, also noted that his secret that keeps him relevant in music industry is that he always learns from new generation and he goes with time.

“I always learn because things are changing, learning is good because it gives you some new skills and I do learn from anyone who is intelligent, who is capable and I also learn from up-and-coming artists, so that’s my secret in the music industry”, explained Dev Mak.