Man arrested for arson at Jenda

Jenda Police have arrested 20-year-old Maston Shaba for setting ablaze a house and destroying items worth K347,000.

Shaba committed the crime on November 21 at Gowoyani village in Mzimba district.

A report compiled by Jenda Police Station shows that the reporter, Mr Watson Nyoni, 30, was, on November 21 chatting with his family at his home.

While there, he received a report that the suspect was beating Esnara Gondwe who was attending dances at Mr Shaba’s residence.

Nyoni went to the house and found Shaba still assaulting Gondwe, claiming that she called him a pig.

In retaliation, Nyoni assaulted Shaba who fled away for safety but threatened to set ablaze Nyoni’s house.

At around 22:00 hrs, Nyoni was awakened by fire at his house. He managed to rescue his family but assorted items worth K347,000 got burnt.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer Arson charge which contradicts section 337 of Penal Code.

Shaba hails from Gowoyani village in the area of Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in Mzimba district.