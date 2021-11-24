Malawian man found dead in South Africa

A Malawian man identified as Mavuto Chirwa was found dead over the weekend in South Africa.

Chirwa’s body was found days after the Edingeni Main Society in South Africa reported that he went missing in Vanderbijl Park in South Africa last week.

On Saturday, the society said his body was found near a river. It is alleged that before he went missing, Chirwa with his fellow ZCC members went to the river for special prayers but he didn’t return home.

Chirwa hailed from Edingeni, Jiniloti village TA M’mbelwa in Mzimba district.

In a related issue, a man identified as Kondwani Kachali in Alexandra has died after being allegedly poisoned in South of Johannesburg.

Reports indicate that Kachali died after eating food prepared by his wife who is currently on the run.

Kachali hailed from Bulala in Mzimba district.