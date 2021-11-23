I had so much sex that I vomited – Will Smith

Will Smith, 53, says he had so much sex and with so many women after a heartbreak such that he vomited.

Smith has revealed the details in his first memoir, Will, which was released on November 9. The book includes tales of his rise to fame on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and an inside look at his marriage to wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the book, Will said he used to have a lot of sex after breaking up with his first girlfriend Melanie.

‘I desperately needed relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse.’

‘Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena,’ the actor writes.

‘I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm.’

‘It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit. In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be “the one” who would love me, who would make this pain go away.

Smith, whose list of movies include The Pursuit of Happyness and The Independence Day recently hosted a has been promoting the book’s release.