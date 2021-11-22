Diamond hates other musicians’ success – Harmonize

Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Rajab Abdul Kahali who is fondly known as Harmonize has washed Diamond Platinum’s dirty linen in public.

According to the citizen news, Harmonize made the claims when he was addressing the press after landing at Julius Nyerere International Airport from a US music tour on Thursday.

“All artists who have had a quarrel with Diamond, has only been after they have hit the limelight. But as an upcoming artist, they are friend.”

“Any artist that has been a hit in Tanzania including Ben Pol, Ali Kiba, among others, has been in a fall out with Diamond,” he said

The Matatizo hit maker further revealed that his troubles at the label began when he started making international collaborations and tours. This, prompted him to force a move out of Wasafi in 2019.

In response to the Kwangwaru star’s claims, the number one hit maker stopped following his former signee on Instagram. He is yet to make a verbal response.

Harmonize penned a 10-year contract with Diamond’s Wasafi in 2015. In the said contract, he was getting 40 percent out of every performance and the rest went into Diamond’s account.