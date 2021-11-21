Mutharika to propose solutions to Malawi economic crisis

Former President Peter Mutharika is planning to hold a rally where he will propose solutions to the current economic crisis.

This is according to a statement released yesterday by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Shadric Namalomba following Mutharika’s meeting yesterday with DPP presidential aspirants.

“Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will hold a rally in the immediate future, together with all the aspirants, at a venue to be announced where they will speak to the suffering of Malawians under the Tonse Alliance Government and to propose solutions,” said Namalomba.

Malawi’s economic situation has worsened over the past months as prices of basic necessities such as water, electricity, fuel and cooking oil have skyrocketed.

President Lazarus Chakwera recently admitted that there is a crisis and he asked Malawians to endure the pain while his government is working to find solutions.

Mutharika’s meeting with DPP aspirants yesterday came after months of divisions in the party ignited by the battle to find a new DPP president.

The aspirants Mutharika met included Prophet David Mbewe, Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, former Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha, former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and former Governor of the Reserve Bank Dalitso Kabambe.

According to Namalomba, aspirants agreed to recognise the authority of Mutharika as president of the party.

“The aspirants have agreed to shelve their presidential ambitions and to stop any campaigns until at the time when the convention will be announced,” said Namalomba.

He added that Nankhumwa, who is also DPP Vice President for the South has agreed to withdraw all court cases that his camp commenced against DPP senior leaders.

DPP is expected to hold a convention to elect Mutharika’s successor in 2023.