Motorcyclist arrested for using road temporarily reserved for Malawi President

A 25-year-old motorcyclist in Kasungu has been arrested for riding on a road which was temporarily reserved for the presidential convoy.

The motorcyclist, Biziwiki Chigaru, has been charged with reckless and negligent act.

Kasungu Police spokesperson Joseph Kachikho said Chigaru was arrested yesterday around 2pm after he rode his motorcycle into the M18 road.

According to Kachikho, Chigaru was riding an unregistered Lifo motorcycle at high speed which endangered lives of some people who had gathered at Chipiku Stores waiting for President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy to pass.

The suspect is expected to appear before court soon to answer the case of reckless and negligent act.

President Chakwera yesterday went to Mtunthama in Kasungu to attend celebrations commemorating Kamuzu Academy Founders’ Day at Kamuzu Academy.

On his way back to Lilongwe, Chakwera made a stop at Kasungu Boma where he addressed people who had been waiting for him.