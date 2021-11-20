Wanderers through to Airtel Top 8 semis

Mighty Wanderers on Saturday beat Moyale Barracks 5-4 in post-match penalties to go through to the semi-finals of the Airtel Top 8.

Moyale won the first leg 1-0 and they started the match with a defensive mentality while Wanderers were attacking.

In the 41st minute, Moyale defender Innocent Bottoman handled the ball in the box when he was attempting to clear the ball from the right side.

Goalkeeper Kilipota Thole made no mistake but to send Moyale goalkeeper McDonald Harawa to the other side and cancel Moyale’s away goal.

There was no goal in the second half and the game went straight into penalties.

Moyale Captain Lloyd Njaliwa missed the first penalty but Deusi Nkutu, Sandres Munthali, Ntopijo Njewa and Raphael Phiri scored their penalties. Wanderers’ takers, Sanudi, Mkonda, Manyozo, Cholopi and Goalkeeper Thole all scored to send their team into semifinals of the Airtel Top 8 cup.

Yamikani Chester was voted man of the match.

In post-match interview, Bob Mpinganjira, coach for Wanderers, was happy after his side overturned the first league defeat.

“Thanks to my boys for making it and I hope we will go all the way to finals,” said Mpinganjira.

Moyale coach Prichard Mwansa accepted defeat, saying his players fought very hard but it was not meant to be.

Wanderers will meet the winner of the match between Silver Strikers and TN Stars who will meet next weekend.