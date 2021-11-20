Mutharika meets DPP presidential aspirants

Former President Peter Mutharika has met Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential aspirants, including Prophet David Mbewe and Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa.

A picture shared on the Democratic Progressive Party Facebook Page shows Mutharika, who is DPP president, posing for a group photo with the aspirants.

Other aspirants in the picture are former Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha, former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Bright Msaka, former Governor of the Malawi Reserve Bank Dalitso Kabambe and another aspirant identified as Paul Gadama.

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has told the local media that the meeting took place today at Mutharika’s residence and the aspirants pledged allegiance to Mutharika.

According to Namalomba, the aspirants also agreed to end divisions in the DPP and expressed commitment to attend a DPP rally which will be held soon.

There have been divisions in the DPP since Mutharika’s defeat in the 2020 Presidential Elections. Some DPP members have been calling for a convention and Mutharika’s resignation.

But Mutharika has always maintained that he will only step down as DPP president in 2023, the year the party plans to hold a convention to elect his successor.

Last month, Mutharika spoke at the Mulhako wa Alhomwe festival at Chonde in Mulanje where he called for unity in the DPP and urged everyone to rally behind one leader.

He added that those who are vying for the DPP presidency should exercise patience as they wait for the DPP convention.