Devotion: Prepare for hard times

2 Timothy 3:1 (Amp) “But understand this, that in the last days will come (set in) perilous times of great stress and trouble [hard to deal with and hard to bear].”

The Bible already showed us that the end time will be a perilous time. It is time of great stress and trouble. Time that is hard to deal with and hard to bear. And we are in that time.

The Bible shows us some of the things we can expect as we approach the end.

Mark 13:12-13 “Now the brother shall betray the brother to death, and the father the son; and children shall rise up against their parents, and shall cause them to be put to death. And you shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake: but he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.”

What matters more is to endure to the end. Endurance is a virtue that will save many in the end time. Without endurance many will go out of the way and give up in their Christian walk. But learn to endure to the end.

As a Christian, persecutions are part of our menu. This is why we must learn to use the Word of God and endure to the end.

2 Timothy 3:12(Amp) “Indeed all who delight in piety and are determined to live a devoted and godly life in Christ Jesus will meet with persecution [will be made to suffer because of their religious stand].”

As a good soldier of Jesus Christ, endure. 2 Timothy 2: 3 “You therefore must endure hardship as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.”

Remember Not just to endure once, but endure to the end (Mark 13:13)

CONFESSION

I am a good soldier. I endure to the end. I am empowered by the Spirit of God. I have the Word of God in me, in Jesus Name. Amen

+265 888 326 247