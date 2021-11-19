Sex scandal hits Malawi Police

A senior Malawi Police officer in the Human Resource Department is facing accusations of sexually abusing junior female police officers.

The officer, whose name Malawi24 could not independently verify, is said to have abused his office and power by soliciting sexual favours from female officers in exchange for promotion.

New female recruits were not spared.

“We have screenshots from 45 police recruits and other promoted police women whom he bonks, sent by his estranged wife on the social media in a typical case of abuse of office and power,” it is alleged in one note circulating on social media.

It is further alleged that the officer “promised some of the women promotion during this coming centenary celebration”.

Some of the victims who were allegedly sexually harassed by the officer are married. Nearly 50 women are alleged to have been the officer’s victims.

The Malawi Police, Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and the Ombudsman are yet to comment on the allegations which if authentic could be one of the biggest scandals to have ever rocked the law enforcement.

Earlier this year, MHRC found former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Aubrey Sumbuleta guilty of sexually abusing four female employees at the public broadcaster.

MBC was later forced to pay K49 million compensation to the women and Sumbuleta is currently answering charges of sexual assault.