Murder cases on the rise at Jenda

Murder cases are on the rise at Jenda in Mzimba district with at least two murder cases recorded this week.

On Sunday morning, a man identified as Kalulu Chunga who was found dead near his house at Kankholi School.

According to a family member, Chunga had a quarrel at a drinking joint with a suspect who is now in police custody.

“He swore at him and the following morning Chunga was found dead outside his house with stabbed wounds,” the family member said.

“Community members descended on the suspect and severely beat him before he admitted that he is the one who murdered Chunga,” the family member added.

On 16 November, 39-year-old man Malani Chirwa was found dead in a Tomato garden around Jenda and police are hunting for the murderers.

Few months ago, a CCAP Reverend was also murdered by unknown people outside his house. Another man from Chipata near Jenda was also found lying dead next to his motorbike earlier this year.

Kalulu Chunga hailed from Kavunguti village in Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba district.