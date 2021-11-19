Five arrested for killing suspected criminal in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi have arrested five people for allegedly assaulting to death Saiti Tambulayi, 58, who was accused of stealing a goat.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident occurred on the evening of Wednesday at Bakili Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

According to Daudi, son of the victim Labana Tambulayi aged 37 told the police that earlier that day, his father and a friend only known as Kachule were suspected to have broken into Ngawire Rashid’s kraal where they went away with a goat.

On the evening of the same date, the two were seen selling goat meat at a drinking joint within the same village.

The villagers charged at them and apprehended Tambulayi while his friend ran away. They assaulted him with big sticks and stones then fled the scene after dumping him along the road.

Police rushed to the scene and took the victim to Katema Health Centre where death was pronounced upon arrival. Post-mortem conducted at the same hospital revealed that Tambulayi died due to severe loss of blood after sustaining head injuries.

The suspects will appear before court to answer the charge of murder which is contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code soon.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are appealing to the public to stop taking the law into their own hands to avoid committing such serious crimes.

“Mob justice is a serious travesty of justice, violation of right to be held innocent until proven guilty and curtails Police investigations,” said Daudi.