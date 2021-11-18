Police hunt for murder suspects in Mzimba

Jenda Police have instituted investigations into the murder of 39-year-old Malani Chirwa who was killed during the night of 16 November at Jenda trading centre in Mzimba district.

A report compiled at Jenda Police Station shows that Chirwa was a psychiatric patient who was loitering around Jenda trading centre during the day but he was reporting back home every evening.

It is said that Chirwa never returned home on November 16, 2021 until the next morning at around 05:00hrs when a passer-by saw him lying dead with multiple cuts on both legs and head in a tomato field at Section 10 within the trading center.

The matter was reported to Jenda Police Station where police officers along with medical personnel from Jenda Health Centre rushed to the scene.

Postmortem results revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood secondary to multiple cuts.

Meanwhile, police enquiries are underway to arrest the culprits.

The law enforcers are appealing to community members having information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects to share with them.

Malani Chirwa hailed from Kayipumule village in the area of Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba district.