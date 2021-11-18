CSOs against anti-government demonstrations in Mzuzu

Civil Society Organizations working under the banner, Civil Society Network on National Accountability and Transparency (CSNAT), have called on people in the Northern Region not to join anti-government demonstrations slated for Friday.

A grouping called Social Revolution Movement has organized demonstrations in Mzuzu slated for tomorrow and anti-government protests are also expected to be held in Blantyre, organised by former UTM Director of Youth Bon Kalindo.

Speaking during a press briefing in Mzuzu today, CSNAT’s chairperson Kineer Mlowoka said the demonstrations are ill-timed considering what the organizers are complaining about.

Mlowoka said the economic situation the country is going through is a global challenge which a predominant importing country like Malawi cannot be spared.

The CSOs further said it is not logical for people to embark on demonstrations that are only aimed at raising concerns of a few greedy politicians who want to enrich themselves.

Adding to what Mlowoka said, another member Mervin Nxhumayo said Tonse Government is accommodating negotiations at this healing time when most businesses are just recovering from previous demonstrations held requesting for electoral justice.

“Demonstration is a right but it should be the very right course, mainly in a situation where dialogue has failed, but at the moment government is still listening so let’s exhaust all avenues that will possibly bring unity,” Nxhumayo said.

Another speaker who took his turn to address the media was Prince Kajoloweka who said as director of ceremony for most demonstrations held in the city of Mzuzu, he will wait for proper management of demonstrations that will be meaningful for all Malawians.

During previous demonstrations in Mzuzu over the past two years, some protesters pelted stones at buildings in Mzuzu Central Business District.