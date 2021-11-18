Airtel conducts first draw in Boola Promotion

Airtel yesterday conducted its first Boola Mtambo draw in which over 1500 customers won prizes.

During the draw, 1,262 customers won K5000 each while 250 winners won K50,000 each.

Speaking during the draw, Airtel Marketing Director Thokozani Sande said the competition is going on well.

“Our objectives are to celebrate with customers for the milestones we have reached and we want customers to understand there is freedom in using PaNet bundles.

“We are seeing customers participating in the promotion and there is increased activity as customers are buying PANET bundles because they have seen the importance of these bundles. So, we can say the competition is going on well,” said Sande.

She added that every prepaid Airtel customer is eligible for the competition.

To enter the promotion, a customer is required to buy any Pa Net Volume bundle, for their own use or for gifting, and pay for the bundle using Airtel Money. Customers whose Pa Net Bundle weekly spending hits at least K500 will then enter into daily, weekly and monthly draws where they will have chance to win the cash prizes.

Airtel will disburse K100 million in cash prizes during the promotion which started on 29 October and will end on 24 December. The grand prize is a one-week holiday in Dubai worth K5 million.