A nomad out of touch with his office: Chakwera goofs

The daily travels of Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera are finally catching up with him. Barely days after he conceded that he is unaware of events at Nocma, Chakwera this morning made reference to a non existent ministry and a dead person as heading such a ministry.

Chakwera said that he has issued a directive to the Minister for Disability & Elderly Affairs Rachel Kachaje, when in fact the Ministry does not exist and Mrs Kachaje passed on last year.

Chakwera today presided over the start of this year’s Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) Flag Week, which is being observed under the theme “50 Years of Empowering Persons with Disabilities.

Writing on his Facebook Page this morning, President Chakwera issued a directive to a ministry that does not exist as well as a person who died last year and has never been a member of his cabinet.

“The Minister for Disability & Elderly Affairs; Hon. Rachel Kachaje is directed to conduct an assessment of every public institution’s performance in upholding the rights and dignity of persons with disability and to report those who are violate the same to me.

I will know how to deal with the heads of those departments!,” wrote Chakwera.

Kachaje who died aged 62 last year, served as Minister of Disability and Elderly Affairs during the Joyce Banda administration.

Currently, disability issues fall under Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare led by Hon. Patricia Kaliati.

President Chakwera has since edited his post to remove the errors.

It now reads: “I have directed the Deputy Minister for Local Government; Hon. Halima Daud, M.P., to ensure that our building accessibility standards are complied with in all the councils and I expect a progress report no later than the last day of this fiscal year.

In the same vein, Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare; Hon. Patricia Kaliati, is directed to conduct an assessment of every public institution’s performance in upholding the rights and dignity of persons with disability and to report those who are in violation of the same to me.

I will know how to deal with the heads of those departments!

I made the directives today at Kamuzu Palace to mark the start of this year’s Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) Flag Week, which is being observed under the theme “50 Years of Empowering Persons with Disabilities”.”