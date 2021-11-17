Pastor Ngwira confirmed as head of Malawi intelligence agency

Public Appointments Committee (PAC) has confirmed Pastor Dokani Ngwira as director general of National Intelligence Services (NIS) following his appointment by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Chairperson of the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament Joyce Chitsulo has said her committee has confirmed Ngwira.

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Ngwira to the role in July last year. Ngwira previously worked as executive secretary of Water Services Association of Malawi (Wasama). He also previously worked with NIS in other senior roles.

Ngwira holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the Eastern and Southern African Institute of Management (ESAMI) and Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Malawi.

At the Malawi spy agency, he replaces Kenam Kalilani who served in the role during the Peter Mutharika administration.