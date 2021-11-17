Man arrested for killing fellow houseworker over chores

Police at Jenda have arrested 33-year-old Seniti Ndlovu who is accused of killing Byson Chunga over house chores.

The incident happened at Kavunguti in Mzimba district.

The two were employees to Mrs Grace Kanyaso and they used to stay together in the same house. Ndlovu was a cattle herder whereas Chunga was a housekeeper.

It is alleged that Ndlovu and Chunga had a disagreement on November 12, 2021 around 17:00 hours, over household chores as Chunga refused to take instructions from his colleague. Consequently, a fight broke out between them and lasted long until some well-wishers separated them.

The following morning, people were saddened upon seeing Chunga lying unconscious outside his house.

The matter was reported to Jenda Police Station where police officers made a follow up by visiting the scene of incident and took Chunga’s body to Jenda Health Centre where upon examination, a medical practitioner confirmed death attributed to internal bleeding secondary to assault.

Later, police arrested Ndlovu and charged him with the offense of murder contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code. He will appear in court soon to answer the charge levelled against him.

Ndlovu hails from Mapupu village in the area of Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in Mzimba district.