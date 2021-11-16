Chilima says Malawi should start winning medals at Olympics

Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima has urged the Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) to find solutions to the country’s perennial failure to win medals at international tournaments.

The Vice President was speaking on Tuesday when he presided over the Queen’s Baton Relay on behalf of Malawians at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.

He said it was time to get serious and go back to the drawing table to try and take a different approach so that Malawian athletes bring medals back home from different tournaments.

“Our performance has not been encouraging compared to other African countries who have managed to improve within the years and have brought trophies to their perspective countries,” he said.

Chilima encouraged Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) officials to get into serious planning in the games so that they win and make Malawians proud.

Some of the sporting disciplines that have qualified from Malawi for the 2022 Commonwealth Games to take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom include netball, boxing and marathon.

Lydia Maganga – Malawi News Agency