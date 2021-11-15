UTM disowns Kalindo’s sentiments on high cost of living

The UTM Party has condemned recent remarks by its National Youth Director, Bon Kalindo, on the country’s worsening economic situation.

This is coming as recently Kalindo in interviews with several media houses, expressed dissatisfaction with the current economic status of the country, putting all the blame on the Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera for poor administration.

Kalindo faulted Chakwera for failure to fulfil his campaign promises and he also spoke about corruption cases and rise of cost of living. Kalindo further faulted Vice President Saulos Chilima for remaining silent when he is supposed to speak.

Reacting to this, UTM has through a Sunday press statement which has been signed by the party’s spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo, described Kalindo’s sentiments as too much and an insult to the president and his vice.

Mwenifumbo through the statement said though everyone is entitled to freedom of expression, Kalindo went overboard in insulting the Malawi leaders and added that his behavior should not be condoned.

“Therefore, while we appreciate that people are at liberty to talk, which is what we all fought for, we are disappointed that Hon. Kalindo went overboard in hurling insults at His Excellency the President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and The Right Hon. Vice president Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

“That is not acceptable in the UTM and will never be tolerated under any circumstances; because the office of the president is Sacrosanct. We wish therefore, to categorically state that the sentiments by Hon. Kalindo were his own and has nothing to do with UTM whose position in any matter is communicated by the publicity secretary, undersigned, ” said Mwenifumbo in statement.

However, the party has admitted that Kalindo has raised some pertinent issues and further said UTM as a party is as well in pain following the rising of cost of living.

“We, therefore understand the pain and are empathetic to it totally. Therefore, while we noted the concerns by our senior member Hon. Bon Kalindo, in which he has raised some pertinent issues, and that some might be true, we find the manner in which they have been conveyed to be in total discrepancy to the values of the UTM,” reads another part of the statement.

The party further said Kalindo should have used dialogue and engagement claiming they remain potent and best routes to resolving differences, in spite of severity and extent of frustrations prevailing at any point in time.

Meanwhile, Kalindo has called for demonstrations in all the cities starting this Friday in Blantyre as he is calling for tangible action from top government authorities over the going up various commodities in the country.