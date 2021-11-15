Malawi Govt pays K44 million compensation to Lule’s widow

Malawi Government has paid K44 million compensation to the widow of Buleya Lule who died in police custody in 2019 after he was arrested over the abduction of a person with albinism.

The widow, Charity Lule, initially demanded K331 million but Government offered K35 million and the offer was later raised to K44 million.

George Kadzipatike, a lawyer who represented Charity, has confirmed the payment.

“I can confirm that the government has settled the matter. We got the payment last week. The payment was around K44 million inclusive legal costs. My client and I were expecting much more. But we sat down with the office of the Attorney General (AG) and agreed to settle the matter. I advised my client to accept and she has obliged,” Kadzipatike told the local media.

Charity filed for compensation for the loss of Lule’s life and taking into consideration that Buleya Lule was a breadwinner for his family.

Buleya was arrested in February in 2019 after suspects who admitted abducting Goodson Makanjira – a 14-year-old boy with albinism – told a court in Lilongwe that he (Buleya) promised to give them K800,000 for kidnapping the boy.

After appearing in court, Buleya was taken into police custody where he died. An autopsy conducted by pathologist Dr Charles Dzamalala revealed that Buleya was electrocuted. A report by the Malawi Human Rights Commission later revealed that Buleya’s arrest was a case of mistaken identity.

Thirteen police officers were arrested last year over the murder of Lule and they are now answering charges in court.