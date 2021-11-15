“Do you even remember where your bedroom is?” Malawians confront Chakwera

Malawians took to Twitter where they confronted President Lazarus Chakwera over his never-ending trips.

Chakwera left Malawi yesterday for South Africa to attend the Intra-Africa Trade Fair. Immediately after taking off, Chakwera updated the public with a tweet about his trip.

I am attending the Intra-Africa Trade Fair which starts tomorrow in Durban, RSA. To facilitate the creation of wealth and raise Malawi’s profile as an investment destination under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is my mission” tweeted the President.

However, Malawians confronted the President over his never-ending foreign and domestic trips having just returned from a nearly 3 week trip that concluded with his COP26 attendance in Glasgow.

“Do you even remember where your bedroom is?” asked one user, @CarolineA_M.

Others advised the president who has previously nicknamed Tsiku Transport and Velimi Dazi by a columnist because of globetrotting policy to consider sending delegates.

Chakwera returns home today.

CHRR yauza a Chakwera kuti achepetse kuyendayenda

