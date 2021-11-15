Call him Dr Nankhumwa: Malawi Leader of Opposition buys degree

The pandemic of fake papers continues to terrorise Malawi after it has emerged that Leader of Opposition who is also Presidential aspirant, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has purchased himself a doctorate degree.

Nankhumwa, who is also the Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central, has allegedly graduated with a PhD from an online Atlantic International University.

According to reports, Nankhumwa has the title of Dr from the diploma mill that is not recognised by the US government.

According to Internet sources, Atlantic International University is accused of producing fake papers. It is at that university that Nankhumwa has literally earned his PhD.

It only took Mr Nankhumwa 2 months to carry out fieldwork, data analysis and writing up of his complete thesis. He can now add to this 8-week period, his doctoral graduation.

Nankhumwa’s PhD comes hot on the heels of another academic scandal that has MERA CEO Henry Kachaje at the centre. Kachaje is accused of buying a Master of Business Administration from Azteca University Malawi branch.

And the family says pic.twitter.com/EVMOoQMqH3 — Malawi Elects 🇲🇼 (@MalawiElects) November 14, 2021

Check the dates? Between September and November 2021 he had already collected data, processed it, analysed it, and submitted his research findings, his examiners reviewed his thesis, the senate sat and he has graduated with a PhD? Crazy pic.twitter.com/T7iAYGPW84 — Dan Ghambi (@waluG) November 15, 2021