14 drivers fined for drink driving in Lilongwe

Vehicles on Area 18 Interchange in Lilongwe

Fourteen drivers in Lilongwe over the weekend were fined K200,000 each for drinking driving.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Foster Benjamin has confirmed that a total of 14 drivers were ordered to pay fines over the offence of drink-driving.

“Indeed, they were fined but I don’t have names,” said Benjamin.

Malawians on social media have since welcomed the enforcement of road traffic regulations by the Malawi Police Service which comes after several accidents were reported last week on the Area 18 Interchange.

“Great news! This will curb the rising cases of unwarranted or avoidable accidents,” said one person on Facebook.

“These people are contributing much to the untimely death of innocent road users. I like the development,” said another Facebook user.

In Malawi, drivers found drunk face penalties ranging from K20,000 for drivers with at most 0.1g/210ml to K200,000 or three years in prison for drivers found drunk above 0.2g/210ml (breath).

Texting or speaking on the phone while driving leads to a K10,000 fine while exceeding speed limit attracts penalties ranging from K10,000 to K40,000 which is also the same range for offences of exceeding seating capacity.