Namadingo involved in an accident

Renowned musician Patience Namadingo was involved in a road accident this weekend in Malawi.

His Zambian management team Elation Entertainment has confirmed the news, saying the crash happened over the weekend.

Reports say the accident occurred on Friday night at Chigumula in Blantyre.

According to a press statement released by the record label, the musician did not sustain any injuries.

“On behalf of the management, we confirm the said news to the extent that the accident did happen, but that fortunately, Namadingo did not sustain any injuries, and that he is enjoying good health,” reads the statement in partial.

This has put to bed rumours that Patience was not in the car when the accident happened. Earlier today, the social media was awash with such reports.

Pictures that are in circulation on social media show the singer’s Mercedes Benz in bad state as a result of the accident.

The Mapulani hit-maker returns to his base Zambia on Monday 15th October. He is scheduled to hold a concert in that country’s capital on 27th November.